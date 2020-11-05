Owego Moonlight Shopping returns for the holiday season

OWEGO, NY – Restaurants and stores in Owego will be open for longer hours on several of the next few Thursdays leading up to Christmas.

It is all a part of an event called Moonlight Shopping, when folks can get their Christmas shopping done, and also visit a popular restaurant for dinner.

Over a dozen Owego businesses, including Original’s Bar and Lounge and Kate’s Creations, will be open later than usual, and have shopping and dining specials, weekly prizes, and more.

Historic Owego Marketplace President Bradley Crews says this event kicks off the holiday season for Owego vendors.

“We definitely need to give them more time, some more space, to get people into their stores, give people that maybe don’t have time during the day to shop and opportunity to come out and shop. It’s just extending the hours, giving us some breathing room so that we can do it as safely as possible and get people into our stores as safely as possible,” says Crews.

Crews says businesses in Owego will extend their shopping hours until 8, and that there will be no Moonlight Shopping on Thanksgiving or Christmas Eve.

To take a look at specials, discounts, and gift opportunities, you can visit Owego.org.