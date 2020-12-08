Owego Kitchen competes in Small Business Big Win contest

OWEGO, NY – An Owego restaurant stands to win recognition and a sizeable prize for its efforts to support those in need.

But the Owego Kitchen needs the public’s help to win.

The eatery entered the Small Business Big Wins contest sponsored by Barclays.

The restaurant submitted an essay explaining how it was impacted by the pandemic and was chosen one of 10 finalists for the $50,000 grand prize.

When the Owego Kitchen was first shut down in the Spring, it decided to prepare its remaining perishable stock to give to needy families.

But it quickly realized that extent of the need and began handing out dinners twice a week into the summer, 10,000 in total.

Owners Ike and Julie Lovelass says that rather than submit a story of doom and gloom, they wrote about a community coming together.

“We had the same set of volunteers putting these meals together every Tuesday and Thursday and we didn’t have to go out and ask. They said, ‘We’re there, what do you need?’ So many people said, ‘What does it take to put on one of the meals?’ And they came and wrote a check, ‘We’ll take care of one of the meals.'” Owner Julie Lovelass says, “I think what was interesting in these times is that everybody wanted to help. Everybody wanted to do something.”

Owego Kitchen later partnered with other local businesses to organize the Community Care Walk Challenge in which 500 participants raised $12,000 for local food pantries.

To be declared the winner, Owego Kitchen needs your online vote.

You can vote once per day per email address at SmallBizBigWins.com.

The contest ends on December 14th.