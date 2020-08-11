Owego Kitchen and Tioga State Bank partner for 100K virtual race

OWEGO, NY – Two Owego businesses have come together to get the community moving.

The Owego Kitchen has partnered with Tioga State Bank for a virtual 100K walk and run.

Participants register via an app which logs their miles, and will receive a T-shirt after finishing the 62 mile event.

Additionally, the businesses will donate money to food banks for those who finish.

The businesses chose food banks as The Owego Kitchen participated in a food giveaway a few months ago, giving out free meals every Tuesday and Thursday, with Tioga State Bank funding the Thursday meals.

Owego Kitchen co-owner Ike Lovelass says the Owego community is very much alive and coming together.

“It’s incredibly humbling too, to have the number of people come, just ‘thank you for all that you have been doing’, and our take on it is if we can’t give back in these ways then we’re doing something wrong. It takes a whole community to make these things happen and work right,” says Lovelass.

There’s still time to participate in the free event.



You can register by downloading the Nike Run Club app and then friending the Owego Kitchen on Facebook with your request to join.