Owego Home Central store partners with Cornell Cooperative Extension

OWEGO, NY – A local hardware and home improvement store is helping raise money this month for a new partner.

Home Central has teamed up with Cornell Cooperative Extension of Tioga County for their “Round Up for Extension” initiative.

Beginning last Thursday, Home Central customers have been able to round up to the nearest dollar amount during check out to donate to CCE.

Home Central’s General Manager Ryan Rennells says he’s optimistic that people will donate to the cause, and that the store will be doing it’s part as well.

“It’s a great cause. We think people will be more than happy to donate. They do a lot of good in the area. As our part of this, everything that we are able to raise, Home Central is going to match that donation,” says Rennells.

Despite having a COVID-positive customer in late September, the Owego Home Central location remains open, having been thoroughly cleaned and following all safety protocols.

The month-long promotion is running at both the Owego location, as well as their location in Candor.

The Vestal store remains closed as they rebuild following a fire back in February.

Rennells says he’s hopeful that store will re-open by the new year.