Owego Free Academy recognized as a top school

OWEGO, NY – A school in our area is rejoicing after receiving recognition that puts it in an exclusive club.

Owego Free Academy has been recognized as a Professional Learning Community, or PLC.

It is the only school in all of New York State to be given the honor, and joins 38 others in the nation.

In a PLC environment, teachers work together to help students succeed in every category.

OFA Principal Heath Georgia says the teachers love, appreciate, and believe in the style that made them a PLC school.

“They really believe in what they’re doing. They’ve bought into it. They’re very positive with the process, and I think if you ask them if they wanted to not do PLCs anymore, they would definitely say ‘no’ because they see the improvement for the kids. I think that’s one of the things that sets us apart,” says Georgia.

The teachers were awarded for their hard work with a special luncheon together.

While that was going on, students were huddled in the middle school auditorium for a seminar about peer pressure, and the dangers of drugs and alcohol.

