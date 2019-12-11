Owego Free Academy recognized as a top school

OWEGO, NY – A school in our area is rejoicing after receiving recognition that puts it in an exclusive club.

Owego Free Academy has been recognized as a Professional Learning Community, or PLC.



It is the only school in all of New York State to be given the honor, and joins 38 others in the nation.



In a PLC environment, teachers work together to help students succeed in every category.

OFA Principal Heath Georgia says the teachers love, appreciate, and believe in the style that made them a PLC school.

“They really believe in what they’re doing. They’ve bought into it. They’re very positive with the process, and I think if you ask them if they wanted to not do PLCs anymore, they would definitely say ‘no’ because they see the improvement for the kids. I think that’s one of the things that sets us apart,” says Georgia.

The teachers were awarded for their hard work with a special luncheon together.



