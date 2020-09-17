Owego-Apalachin tax bill accounting error

OWEGO, NY – Turns out an unexpected drop in school property tax bills in the Owego-Apalachin Central School District was too good to be true.

Residents in the district had received tax bills for this school year which reflected a cut in their property taxes.

But recently, revised bills arrived in the mail showing that residents actually owed a higher amount, more in line with last year.

The district sent out a letter last week pointing the finger at the Town Assessor.

Owego-Apalachin says the assessor’s office mistakenly removed exemptions from certain properties with PILOT agreements that were still active.

The town says there was a breakdown in communication between all parties involved and that going forward, the county will be meeting annually with towns to update them on the status of active PILOTs.

