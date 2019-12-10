Overdose deaths lowest they’ve been in ten years

NEW YORK – The number of opioid deaths in New York State, outside of New York City, has fallen for the first time in ten years.

Governor Cuomo announced the news yesterday, saying the state has hit a significant milestone.



According to the Governor’s office, more than 2,000 people died in the state from overdoses last year.



They report 27 in Broome County.

Cuomo says the progress is due to a New York State Heroin and Opioid Task Force which was set up in 2016.

Since 2016, the state has added almost 500 treatment beds, and 18 hundred treatment program slots.