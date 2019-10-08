Overdose deaths in Broome County hold steady after a spike in March

BINGHAMTON N.Y – New statistics from the District Attorney’s Office show overdose deaths in Broome County holding steady after a spike earlier this Spring.

DA Steve Cornwell reports 9 fatal OD’s in the third quarter of this year.

That’s the same number as the same quarter of last year.

However, it is significantly down from the first quarter of 2019 when there was a rash of deaths, 12 in March alone, that was largely attributed to cocaine laced with fentanyl.

There were 13 OD deaths in 2017 and 24 in 2016.