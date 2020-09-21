Outdoor Learning Adventure teaches children things they may not learn in school

BINGHAMTON, NY – Children in our area are taking their families to free outdoor classes that can be as fun as they are educational.

Weeks Without Walls, an Outdoor Learning Adventure started Wednesday, and allows children and their parents to enjoy learning things they may not in school.

It’s an initiative of Cornell Cooperative Extension of Broome County.

A recent class worked on building LED bugs in an effort to learn about circuits and how to complete them.

The families got to work with a battery, multi-colored pipe cleaners, and more.

RootED Afterschool Educator Jacob Daly says the special classes have gotten off the a great start.

“You know, any of our programs that we do through CCE, specifically our RootED program, it’s engaging, fun with the kids. We’ve done a couple of programs with the kids in the park, and it’s been a blast. All the feedback has been great. We’re excited to get this week done and do some more next week,” says Daly.

After the class, kids were given a kit to bring home.

Other classes cover agriculture, healthy eating habits, STEM activities, and more.

If you would like to sign up, you can visit CCEBroomeCounty.com/events.