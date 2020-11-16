Otsiningo Park lights up for the holidays

BINGHAMTON, NY – The light fixtures are up at Otsiningo Park as the organizers of Spiedie Fest present a safe way for families to celebrate the holidays.

The park has been dressed to the 9’s for the Broome County Festival of Lights, presented by Delta Engineers which will begin this Friday night.

It took a couple of weeks and many man-hours for installation of the more than 70-holiday themed motifs that have gone up for the drive-through event.

Plus, roughly 300 trees have also been wrapped in lights.

Event Coordinator Dave Pessagno says you will get to see several different things on your drive around the spectacle.

“We have all the holidays that you’ll see will be celebrated, from Christmas, obviously, to Hanukkah, Kwanza, so there’s a number of different displays, some carriages, some animated stuff, and it’s going to be really exciting for young and old. For families, it will be great for the kids to go through and see Santa Claus and see the reindeer, and see everything going on,” says Pessagno.

There will also be hot-air balloon glows and fireworks on specially themed nights, including New Year’s.

The structures will be up from November 20th to January 10th.