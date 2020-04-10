Otsego County reporting individual impersonating cops

by: NC 34 Staff

OTSEGO COUNTY – The New York State Police are reporting an individual impersonating police and conducting fake traffic stops.

In late March, the suspect, who is likely the same person both times, asked the drivers why they are on the road, and warns them that they will be fined for violating a travel ban if they are out again.

In one instance, the person took down vehicle information, and in another they were dressed like a State Trooper.

Anyone with information regarding similar incidents is asked to call 432-3211.

