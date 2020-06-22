Other Tuesday primary elections

BINGHAMTON, NY – With the Democratic nomination for President all but a done deal for Joe Biden, most of the action tomorrow locally is on the Republican side.

Former District Attorney Steve Cornwell and Town of Union Judge Veronica Gorman are vying to be the GOP and Conservative candidate for Broome County Family Court Judge.

Cornwell, Gorman and Democrat Hollie Levine are seeking the Independence line.

And 4 men want to be the Republican candidate to replace retiring Assemblyman Cliff Crouch.

They are Joe Angelino, Nick Libous, Jim Powers and Vic Furman.