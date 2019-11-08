Otesaga Resort Hotel wins top honor in travel magazine

COOPERSTOWN, NY – The readers of the world’s most prestigious travel magazine have given an historic Upstate hotel a top honor.

The Otesaga Resort Hotel in Cooperstown has been named the number 1 resort in the Mid-Atlantic region by Conde Nast Traveler.

The Otesaga prides itself on being a very special place in a very special village along a very special lake.

The Otesaga sits along the southern shore of Otsego Lake, a short walk from the Baseball Hall of Fame.

It’s a place of comfort and respite from the stresses of modern life.

“We view the hotel as sort of one’s personal estate. So, when you come into the lobby, we really welcome you into the owner’s home,” says Jim Miles.

The hotel has been owned and operated by the Clark family since it was built in 1909.

It was originally only open in the Summer and catered to New York City visitors who would often stay a month or two at a time.

Today, it serves overnight social guests from mid April through Thanksgiving, however it remains open for large groups and weddings year-round.

It has a large ballroom as well as multiple meeting rooms and regularly hosts business conferences and annual trade association meetings.

General Manager Jim Miles says there are few like it left in the country.

“There’s only a couple handfuls of grand properties that were built over 100 years ago. The architecture, the styles, the finishes, very difficult to replicate anymore.”‘

The Otsesaga combines old world charm with modern amenities.

It has 132 rooms and no 2 are alike, from large and medium sized rooms to deluxe suites. All with residential style furnishings and fabrics.

“The rooms, being different sizes, it’s fun for a lot of our guests who have tried many and they have favorites that they like. As well as others try something different each time that they come.”

The resort has numerous culinary options, from its brand new American steakhouse, 1909, to the recently renovated Hawkeye Grill to its daily breakfast and lunch buffets in the Glimmerglass Room.

There’s the fire bar, an afternoon tea as well as room service.

For recreation, there’s the Leatherstocking Golf Course, a challenging 18 hole course nestled along the lakeshore. Plus biking, canoeing, kayaking and tennis.

There are massages and facials available in the spa. Or, you can simply choose to relax with a drink or a small plate on the hotel’s 700 foot-long veranda with a spectacular view of the lake.

“Many of our guests, particularly from the New York City area, really just feel the tension slide off their body and sit and rock and look at the lake.”

Miles says the Otesaga is woven into the fabric of Cooperstown, alongside other historic attractions like the Fenimore Art Museum, the Farmers Museum and the Hall of Fame.

He says the Conde Nast recognition is a great testament to the hard-working staff committed to providing a great customer experience.