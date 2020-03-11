Oscar Meyer Wienermobile stops in Binghamton

BINGHAMTON, NY – An iconic vehicle provided trips down memory lane over the weekend.

The Oscar Meyer Wienermobile was in town for the Saint Patrick’s Day Parade on Saturday and stayed until Monday evening, having spent time parked outside both local Walmart locations.

It’s one of six Wienermobiles that travel across the country for their Coast to Coast Wienie Roast.

Wienermobile employees are called hotdoggers and travel in pairs.

Alex Hale, or On the Grill Alex, says that you don’t have to be a hot dog lover to enjoy the Wienermobile.

The Weiner Mobile definitely brings out some nostalgia for older folks, so there’s an added level of fun seeing the Weiner Mobile. For young folks, they might not know all about it, you know, so it’s a good opportunity to introduce them to it and show them what fun it can be,” says Hale.

Hale came to Binghamton with his partner, Honey Baked Cam.

The 83 year-old iconic car is based out of Madison, Wisconsin.

Hale also says that the Binghamton Saint Patrick’s Day Parade was the best parade they’ve ever been in.