Orlando Tercero receives sentence for murdering Haley Anderson

BINGHAMTON, NY – Former Binghamton University student Orlando Tercero was sentenced to 30 years in prison today for choking his ex-lover to death in March of 2018.

23 year-old Tercero was found guilty of murder on November 1st for killing fellow nursing student, Haley Anderson in his apartment on Oak Street in Binghamton.

Tercero had stalked Anderson and slashed her tires prior to the murder.

He was sentenced today to the maximum sentence to be served in Nicaragua, where he was tried.



District Attorney Steve Cornwell calls Tercero a selfish, evil person preying on someone who was helpless.

“Orlando Terrcero in a cold blooded manner, choked a life out of a young woman who was, we believe, probably sleeping and had been drinking. It doesn’t get any more sick and depraved than that,” says Cornwell.

Anderson’s parents also spoke out about their daughter’s death.

Her mother, Karen Anderson, advocated for more education about sexual harassment and stalking.

Tercero fled to his native Nicaragua before Haley’s body was discovered.

Officials there chose not to extradite him, choosing to try him in Nicaragua instead.