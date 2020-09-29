Opioid Awareness Blood Drive

BINGHAMTON, NY – A blood drive in Johnson City last week highlighted the desperation caused by substance abuse disorder.

The American Red Cross of Broome County teamed with the Broome Opiod Awareness Council to hold a blood drive last Friday.

The drive was successful, taking in 21 volunteers, which the Red Cross says could save about 63 lives.

The event was done in honor of those who have had to deal with substance abuse, either as a victim of it, or losing someone because of it.

Broome County Account Manager Esperanza Gutierrez says the Red Cross and BOAC teaming together addresses the issue well.

“If people want to host a bloods drive, and they want to do an event, they want to tie it with something to help spread awareness, I am a hundred percent for that because this is how we help each other out. We are all in the same organization of giving and helping others. If we can combine both minds and do that, I think it’s wonderful to spread awareness,” says Gutierrez.

The Red Cross and another drive there today, and will hold another drive at the Harry L Drive location tomorrow from 11:30 until 7.

You can look at the blood drive schedule by visiting RedCrossBlood.org.