Opinions split on Bluestone Wind Farm project

DEPOSIT, NY- Two weeks after an economic development agency shot down a 30 million dollar tax deal for a wind farm in Eastern Broome County, advocates were once again pleading their case.

The Broome County Industrial Development Agency, or The Agency, agreed to a request from the supervisors of the towns of Sanford and Windsor to discuss why the tax breaks were denied.

Residents and construction workers expressed their support in favor or against the Bluestone Wind Farm project that would put many wind turbines throughout Windsor, Sanford, and Deposit.

Some people spoke on the economic impacts, including how much money each town, landowners, and businesses would get in leasing their land for the giant wind turbines.

Others say the project would damage nature and their property values.



Sanford landowner Tony Wagner, say the cost of the project could be more than people expect.

“In my mind, as an engineer, it just does not work. You need to include the total picture, and there are people that have done studies to say that the 20-year lifespan of the plant, in those 20 years, they don’t produce as much energy as the fossil energy it would cost to make the material and build that plant,” says Wagner.

Town representatives were all for the proposed plans, saying their respective areas are in dire need of the economic boost they could receive.

Some in favor of the project said it could present money for sorely needed renovations, like moving a garage in the town of Deposit.

Broome County Resident Valdi Weiderpass says New York needs wind for a more sustainable energy future.

“This project is the single most effective, quickest way for Broome County do its part to help implement the goals of the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act, which were signed into law. It would provide enough electricity to satisfy the current residential demand of the entire city limits of the triple cities,” says Weiderpass.

Some local farmers also expressed support for the project, refuting claims that turbines on their property could negatively affect their crops and livestock.

Other facilities, like Sky Lake, say they could build another revenue stream that would go straight into the local economy.