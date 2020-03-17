Operations temporarily suspended at Greek Peak Mountain Resort/Hope Lake Lodge

From Greek Peak Mountain Resort:

A message from Wes Kryger, President, Greek Peak Mountain Resort, Hope Lake Lodge and Toggenburg Mountain:

For the safety of our guests and staff, and in conjunction with operational constraints from the impact of COVID-19, I have made the decision to temporarily suspend operations at Greek Peak Mountain Resort, Hope Lake Lodge and Toggenburg Mountain at close of business today, March 16 2020.

Our management team has been meeting daily since the COVID-19 outbreak became known in the United States, and each day new information has become available.

Based on the information that we now have, and in accordance with the most recent mass gathering, restaurant, and bar closure mandates; our owners and management team have come to the difficult decision that it is best to temporarily suspend operations for the following businesses until further notice:

● Greek Peak Mountain Resort including lift operations, TRAX Pub & Grill, Taverna Restaurant, Ski Shop, Tuning and Repair, Rentals, Snowsports School and the Greek Peak Adaptive program.

Today is ski day 112, and we are proud to have been in the top five NY ski areas out of 50 to open first this season.

● Hope Lake Lodge: Guests currently in-house may remain through their checkout date with limited amenities available.

The Acorn Grill will close for main seatings but room service will continue for in-house guests. Our Chow Now food delivery service from TRAX will continue to be available to our local communities within a 7 mile radius.

Waterfalls Spa, as well as our

fitness center—located on the first floor of Hope Lake Lodge—will also be closed until further notice.

● Cascades Indoor Waterpark and Starlight Arcade will be closed temporarily. Our staff will be contacting guests with scheduled group reservations to postpone those events to a later date.

● Adventure Center: Snowtubing, zipline tours and mountain coaster ride operations have been suspended. Our staff will be contacting guests who have groups planned for the near future.

● Toggenburg Mountain: After a stellar season that spanned 101 days we will suspend operations at our sister ski area for the 2019-2020 season.

Included in this operational suspension will be lifts, Snowsports School, Tuning and Repair, Rentals, Arise Adaptive program and the Foggy Goggle Restaurant.

Again, I anticipate this to be a temporary situation and look forward to reopening as soon as possible.

Limited staff will remain on duty. Those who can will work remotely from home, while some staff will report to Greek Peak, Hope Lake Lodge, and Toggenburg on a daily basis.

Our Hope Lake Lodge Call Center and Guest Services will remain open to answer guest questions.

We will continue to focus on the safety of our guests and staff as well as following mandates by the State of New York which are now requiring that all restaurants and bars be closed by 8 pm this evening.

That being said, this is a very difficult decision as these changes mean laying off many of our dedicated staff members until such time when these business mandates and restrictions are lifted and COVID-19 has been eradicated in New York State. To date there are no cases of COVID-19 in Cortland County. These are precautionary measures.

We look forward to the return of our employees and our guests. In the meantime, please follow the recommended precautions.