Operation Lifesaver’s Rail Safety Week

BINGHAMTON, NY – People are being reminded to play it safe when it comes to trains and railroad tracks.

Beginning today, Operation Lifesaver is observing its annual Rail Safety Week.

The group’s mission is to help educate people about the dangers of unsafe behavior around trains and tracks.

This year, the event is being held jointly in the U-S, Canada and Mexico.

The organization says that each year, roughly 21,000 North Americans are killed or seriously injured in an incident involving trains.

For more information, go to OLI.org.