Operation Hardhat will help keep construction workers safe

BINGHAMTON, NY – New York State Police are reminding you to drive carefully, especially in construction zones.

Operation Hardhat, an initiative by Governor Cuomo meant to keep road construction workers safe, is an ongoing plan during construction season

During a project on Route 17 Tuesday afternoon, some cars were pulled over for driving dangerously in the work zone

The work closed 1 lane of the highway as workers made the effort to improve the bridge over Shedd Road in Windsor, and speed limit changes are made abundantly clear to protect them.

DOT Section 9 Public Information Specialist Scott Cook says people should not have to put their lives on the line to go to work.

“One of the top priorities for the Governor and the Commissioner is safety. We do have hundreds of work-zone incursions a year, and we do find that the Operation Hardhat lets people know that if you’re not worried about the safety of our people, if you’re not worried about your own safety, you are worried about your wallet,” says Cook.

Governor Cuomo announced last year that they had pulled over over a thousand drivers for reckless driving through work zones.

About half of those involved speeding or using the phone.