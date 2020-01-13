Oneida woman arrested for alleged burglary

by: NC 34 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ONEIDA, NY – An Oneida woman is facing a long list of charges after allegedly burglarizing a place in Chenango County and then leading law enforcement on two police chases.

New York State Police say 31 year-old Tami Gray committed the burglary in the Town of Plymouth before fleeing the cops in a vehicle.

Gray was ultimately apprehended in the Cortland County Town of Willet when police used a tire deflation device to stop her.

She’s charged with burglary, robbery, reckless endangerment, and menacing.

Charges are also pending against a male accomplice who was in the vehicle with Gray.

