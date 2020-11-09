Oneida County delays ballot count

NEW YORK – The counting of absentee ballots in the race for New York’s 22nd Congressional District was delayed today.

The process of opening and counting absentee ballots was supposed to begin in 2 of the 8 counties that are part of the district.

However, Oneida County, home to Utica, did not start the process today as scheduled.

On Election Night, Republican Claudia Tenney lead Democrat Anthony Brindisi by more than 28,000 votes in an effort to win back her seat in Congress.

According to the New York State Board of Elections, more than 50,000 out of 69,000 absentee ballots had been returned to the 8 Boards of Election as of last Thursday.

Broome County is scheduled to open its ballots on Thursday.