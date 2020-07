Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

TOWN OF UNION – A Vestal woman died over the weekend when she was struck by a mini-van along Route 26 in the Town of Union.

New York State Police say 87 year-old Nellie Smith was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say she was attempting to cross Union Center Maine Highway when she was hit by a Toyota Sienna driven by a 74 year-old Endicott woman.