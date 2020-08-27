One dead in Windsor car crash

WINDSOR, NY – One person is dead following a single-car crash in Windsor.

New York State Troopers say they received word of the crash at about 5:42 in the morning yesterday.

They say the 1 car incident occurred near the intersection of Fox Farm and Reagan Roads in the town of Windsor.

Troopers say the car left the roadway near the intersection and crashed into a NYSEG pole.

According to officials, the driver was transported to Wilson Hospital for an autopsy.

The driver’s identity has not been revealed.