Old Union Hotel reports COVID positive employee, resorts to takeout only for the time being

ENDICOTT, NY – A First Ward restaurant and bar in Binghamton is calling an audible on how its doing business.

The Old Union Hotel is offering takeout only after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The eatery closed yesterday, and had a crew come through to completely sanitize the entire facility.

The employee who tested positive was last at The Old Union on July 29th.

It reopened today, and will not offer dining in services until at least August 12th.

Takeout will be open at the restaurant from 11 AM to 10 PM.