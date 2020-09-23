Old Town of Union trailer park torn down

TOWN OF UNION – An eyesore in the Town of Union is on its way out as the Broome County Land Bank is taking down a small trailer park.

Construction vehicles tore down the trailer park on East Maine Road in Union today, to clear the land for anyone who may want it.

The Broome County Land Bank, which deals with blighted property in our area, acquired the land after a tax foreclosure of its previous owner.

The mobile homes on the property had sat vacant for some time and had fallen into disrepair, and was condemned by the town as unsafe.

Land Bank Executive Director Jessica Haas says her organization works to put land back on the market.

“What the land bank does as well is one of our main priorities is to return these properties that we acquire, return them to the tax rolls as soon as possible. That is what we are trying to do with many of our properties, is to turn them around as fast as possible, and return them to the tax rolls to create that tax base, or reinstate that tax base,” says Haas.

This project is the first of 4 in the area.

The others include another stop in Union, and two in Binghamton.

The total cost of all demolitions in $51,000.