Old Front Street car dealership to become apartments

BINGHAMTON, NY – A downstate developer has announced plans to build a new housing development on Front Street in Binghamton.

Mayor Rich David says the former location of Gault Volkswagen on Front Street near Clinton will be torn down and replaced with 115 market-rate housing units.

Walison Corp, based in Mount Vernon, and Front Street Residencies will build two four-story buildings on the property, and will add about 6,000 feet of commercial retail space on the ground floor.

Apartment prices will range from $850 a month to $1400.

The project will also demolish two properties near the former dealership.

5 and 13 Elizabeth street will be taken down to create a recreational area.

