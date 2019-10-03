Oktoberfest at the Most Holy Rosary Church returns this weekend

MAINE N.Y – The biggest event of the year in the Town of Maine is coming up this weekend, promising good fun, good food and good music.

The Oktoberfest at Most Holy Rosary Church on Route 26 takes place tomorrow through Sunday.

There’s a wide variety of food available all weekend with special German dinners on Sunday that are sure to sell out.

There’s also a country store, basket raffle, bake sale, dessert tent and beer and wine.

Parishioner Joe Morris has been coming since he was a teenager.

“If you work this as a volunteer, you start to see all of the people who show up. And what a nice conduit it is to bring everybody together to celebrate a great Summer and Spring bounty and look forward to a nice Fall and Advent season,” says Morris.

Music includes Splash Friday night, BC Celtic, Friday at Fred’s and Frostbit Blue on Saturday and Fritz’s Polka Band on Sunday.

Plus, the very popular Pennies From Heaven Super Raffle.

Hours are 5 to 11 Friday and Saturday and 11 to 4 on Sunday.