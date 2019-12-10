Office of Employment and Training moves into the mall, gets new director

BINGHAMTON, NY – The Office of Employment and Training has a new head and location coming up soon.

Broome County Executive Jason Garnar introduced Robert Murphy as the new director of the office, which will soon be moved to the space at the Oakdale Mall formerly occupied by Sears.



The new office is currently under construction, and will be for the next few months.

Murphy was most recently the Director of Economic Development for the city of Binghamton.

He says he is thankful for the opportunity, and that he and Garnar are already on the same page.

“We have a lot of similarities on vision of what’s the expansion of employment in the Broome County area. It’s also a situation where there’s a confluence of vision and that goes in there and transcends party enrollment,” said Murphy.

Murphy is a former lawyer and city judge and has represented clients in real estate, banking, general business, and other areas.



When asked what the excitement level was, between a 1 and 10, he says it’s a 12 point 5.

Garnar says having a new building will also help to rejuvenate the office.

“Every county has an Office of Workforce Development where when people are looking to get jobs, ‘who’s hiring, where are all the job openings, how do I get a resume, how do I get connected to people, to the HR offices.’ This is the place to go to,” said Garnar.

The office will assist people in finding and training for new jobs.



Murphy’s hiring for the position must be approved by the Broome County Legislature in a resolution scheduled for the December session.