October 22nd weather forecast: Warmer, drier weather continues

(Thursday, October 22nd, 2020) The warmer than normal and somewhat drier weather continues through the end of the week. Cooler temperatures return this weekend.

The front that has been fluctuating over the Southern Tier all week shifts back to our north again Thursday. This will allow high pressure to move in which means the temperatures stay above normal.

We’ll have a blend of sun and clouds Thursday.

Any rain showers associated with the front to our north should stay out of the Southern Tier both Thursday and Friday.

We’ll even get enough sunshine Friday to get the temperatures well into the 70s!

The next front slowly moves from west to east Saturday.

Expect more showers mainly the first half of the day and cooling temperatures by the afternoon.

The weather looks dry Sunday as high pressure settles back in temporarily. Our weather turns a bit unsettled and cooler again next week.

Thursday: Sun and clouds. High near 70. Wind: Light northeast.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Wind: SW 4-8 mph.

Friday: Mix of sun and clouds. Warm. Highs in the low 70s.

Saturday: Clouds with showers. Some breaks of sunshine later in the day. High low 60s, but turning cooler in the 50s later in the day.

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds. Cooler. High mid 50s.

Monday: Chance of showers. High mid to upper 50s.

Tuesday: Cloudy with rain showers. High upper 50s.

Wednesday: Mix of sun and clouds. High mid 50s.