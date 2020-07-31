Oakdale Mall reopens

JOHNSON CITY, NY – After being closed for 4 and a half months, shoppers are once again strolling the concourse of the Oakdale Mall.

The mall reopened Friday now that it has acquired and installed the necessary filters for its heating and air system as required by Governor Cuomo.

While not every store was open today, there was a steady turnout of shoppers beginning this morning.

Everyone is required to wear a mask and to social distance.

Capacity in the mall and its stores is reduced to 50% there are arrows directing foot traffic and there are separate entrance and exit doors for the mall.

And there’s hand sanitizer dispensers at each entrance.

Marketing Manager Courtney Rozen says mall management and the individual stores have worked hard to make certain everyone remains safe.

“We had a lot of people who were just itching to come back shopping. And then of course, there are a lot who are still hesitant. It was great to see so many people and so early too in the day which is great,” says Rozen.

Rozen asks that shoppers have patience with the sales associates as they enforce safety protocols.

She says over a hundred people employed inside the mall have been eager to get back to work.

Minh Nguyen, Manager of Nail Trix, says half of his 10 person staff was back to work today.

Nguyen says his customers are happy to return as well.

“We really want to work. When we’re open, we’re very excited. All of my workers are very happy. We don’t want to stay home anymore. That’s why we happy to go back to work,” says Nguyen.

The mall is operating at reduced hours: Monday through Saturday from 11 to 7 and Sundays from noon to 6.

Doors open an hour earlier for mall walkers who are welcome back as well.