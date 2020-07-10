Oakdale Mall prepares to reopen

BINGHAMTON, NY – With further guidance from the state, the Oakdale Mall is preparing to open their doors once again.

Governor Cuomo laid out plans that allowed malls located in regions of the state that have entered Phase Four to reopen beginning today.

While Broome County has been in Phase Four for weeks now, the Oakdale Mall does not currently have the proper air filters to let shoppers back inside.

Oakdale Mall Marketing Manager Courtney Rozen says that they are in the process of ordering the filters, and they will be promptly installed once they’re delivered.

With the mall eyeing a July 20th reopening date, Rozen also has a message for those waiting to get back in and shop.

“Practicing the social distancing. Wearing your mask. Be patient with the stores as they start getting new merchandise. When they reopen, they may not have full stores at this point, just because inventory is low, and everyone’s been shut down. So, the biggest thing I can say is be patient. Enjoy your shopping experience the best that you can. We welcome you back. We look forward to having our customers back in the building,” says Rozen.

As Rozen mentioned, masks and social distancing will be required, with sanitizer stations added, and floors will have arrows displaying which direction to walk in.

While the interior of the mall remains closed, JC Penney, Burlington, Oakdale Pizza, and Fashion Nails are all open for business, with access through their alternate entrances.