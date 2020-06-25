NYSEG Stadium to host 3rd of July fireworks

by: NC 34 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

BINGHAMTON, NY – Independence Weekend will still go off with a bang at NYSEG Stadium.

The Rumble Ponies have announced their 3rd of July fireworks will still take place in the 3rd at the Ballpark event.

A free movie will be screened courtesy of Miller Auto in addition to the show.

The cost is $15 per person with on field and other special seats available.

Limited concessions will be sold, and fans our encouraged to bring their own food and non-alcoholic drinks.

Purchase your tickets at BINGRP.com.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

