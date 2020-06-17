NYSEG Stadium to be used as a graduation hall

With NYSEG Stadium dormant due to the suspension of the Rumble Ponies, the facility is being repurposed as a giant graduation hall.

A graduation weekend will be held from June 26th through the 28th at the stadium.

Chenango Forks High School will be graduating on Friday, followed by Maine-Endwell on Saturday and Binghamton on Sunday.

In accordance with the Governor’s mandates, all graduations will be limited to 150 people.

As a result, the schools will break their senior classes into several separate ceremonies and the stadium will be sanitized between sessions.

All attendees must wear masks.

