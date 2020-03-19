NYSEG and additional retail closures

BINGHAMTON, NY – NYSEG has closed its customer service walk-in center on Old Vestal Road and is suspending in-home meter readings, relying on estimations or customers to report their own readings.

It has also temporarily suspended shut-offs due to non-payment and is waiving late-payment charges.

The Oakdale Mall is closing indefinitely tonight at 8 o’clock after Governor Cuomo ordered the shuttering of all indoor shopping malls in the state.

The mall was already nearly empty this afternoon with a large number of national retailers such as JC Penney having already closed.

The Governor also ordered the closure of bowling alleys and amusement parks by 8 this evening.

Boscov’s has closed its stores across New York State, including the one in downtown Binghamton, effective today.

The Pennsylvania-based department store chain is encouraging its customers to transition to online shopping through its website.

And Dick’s Sporting Goods has closed all of its stores effective today through Thursday April 2nd.

The sporting goods retailer is offering contact-less curbside pickup at all of its locations.