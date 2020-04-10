NYSDOH shares why cloth masks won’t completely protect you

NEW YORK – The New York State Health Department is supporting people wearing cloth masks when visiting essential public places.

However, they are warning that even with the masks, it’s still important to follow social distancing as much as possible.

A significant numbers of carriers are asymptomatic, and the virus can spread in close proximity with actions as simple as talking.

Cloth coverings can be made at home, should fit over the nose and mouth, and be washed regularly.

Masks may lower the risk of infection but they will not prevent it entirely.