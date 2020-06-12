NYS Trooper PBA President weighs in on new police reforms passed by the state

ALBANY, NY – New York State Trooper PBA President Thomas Mungeer is giving his take on some of the police reforms passed by the state legislature this week. The Governor signed off on some of those reforms today.

One of the big changes the Governor signed off on was the repeal of 50A, which shields police disciplinary records.

The New York State Trooper PBA President is calling the repeal of 50A disappointing.

Some of the bills acted on by the governor today ban chokeholds by law enforcement, prohibit false race based 911 reports, and repeal 50A.

In a statement a spokesperson at the Legal Aid Society said:

“Finally, after years of advocacy, New York has struck down one of the nation’s most secretive laws, a law that shielded police misconduct from public scrutiny…”

Under the new law home addresses, personal telephone and cell numbers, email addresses of officers and their families are protected.

But, some lawmakers have argued it doesn’t provide police ‘due process.’

((Thomas Mungeer, NYSTPBA President)) To have that totally repealed and carved out of the Civil Rights Law I think was unfair and definitely took away my members’ rights as Troopers.

One bill the Governor hasn’t signed off on yet requires State Troopers to wear body cameras.

That’s something the New York State Trooper PBA is supportive of.

((Thomas Mungeer, NYSTPBA President)) We’re not against whatsoever having body cameras and I think with the repeal of 50A with the release of personnel jackets, I think it now gives us a video record of many of the unfounded complaints that come in that are just totally false.

But, it comes at a cost.

((Thomas Mungeer, NYSTPBA President)) It has to be new funding. And it’s astronomical when you look at the storage fees and what it take to retain this data. And now with the FOIL requests coming in the State Police will have to add numerous personnel to keep up with that.

Mungeer says he estimates the body cameras could cost 15 to 20 million dollars a year.