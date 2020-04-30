NYS broadens criteria for who can receive a COVID-19 test

BINGHAMTON, NY – The start of a drive through testing operation at Binghamton University has been postponed to tomorrow due to heavy winds today.

The testing will begin tomorrow at 10 am, and will continue to operate 7 days at week from 8 to 6.

The state also has broadened their criteria of who can get tested, now saying if anyone has symptoms, is over 70 or immuno-compromised they may qualify, as well as anyone who has come within 6 feet of an infected person.

First responders, health care workers and public facing essential workers can also get tested even if asymptomatic.

All tests must be authorized by a health care professional.

You can take a qualification survey at coronavirus.ny.gov.

Or call 888-364-3065 to see if you qualify.