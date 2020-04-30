NYS broadens criteria for who can receive a COVID-19 test

Local News

by: NC 34 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

BINGHAMTON, NY – The start of a drive through testing operation at Binghamton University has been postponed to tomorrow due to heavy winds today.

The testing will begin tomorrow at 10 am, and will continue to operate 7 days at week from 8 to 6.

The state also has broadened their criteria of who can get tested, now saying if anyone has symptoms, is over 70 or immuno-compromised they may qualify, as well as anyone who has come within 6 feet of an infected person.

First responders, health care workers and public facing essential workers can also get tested even if asymptomatic.

All tests must be authorized by a health care professional.

You can take a qualification survey at coronavirus.ny.gov.

Or call 888-364-3065 to see if you qualify.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Top Stories

Local News

More Local News