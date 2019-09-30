NYPD officer shot and killed by Binghamton man

A Binghamton man is accused of shooting and killing a New York City police officer early yesterday morning.

The NYPD say 27 year-old Antonio Williams, with an address listed as 118 Walnut Street in Binghamton, shot 33 year-old Officer Brian Mulkeen at 12:30 AM Sunday in the Bronx neighborhood of Edenwald where police have been working to reduce gang activity.

According to the police, Mulkeen and his partner were in pursuit of a fleeing Williams when Mulkeen struggled with him on the ground.

Five shots were fired, and Mulkeen was shot three times.

Williams was also shot and killed.

Officer Mulkeen was taken to a hospital where he died of his injuries.

Investigators say Williams was on probation through the year 2022 for a drug related arrest last year and that he had an extensive rap sheet including multiple arrests and a burglary conviction.

Police say they recovered the .32 caliber revolver Williams used to kill Officer Mulkeen.