NYC Lawmakers consider bills regarding paperless receipts

NEW YORK, NY – New York City lawmakers are considering banning paper receipts with BPA chemicals, and/or a new requirement that receipts are emailed only.

The receipts at most stores have the BPA chemical, which can not be recycled.

The New York City Council will consider bills in the next few months, regarding paperless receipts, and/or eco-friendly paper.

They are also considering making stores recycle all paper receipts.

Says Council Speaker Corey Johnson to the Associated Press, “No one needs foot long receipts.”