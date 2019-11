CORTLAND COUNTY, NY- A travel bus on its way to New York City tipped over yesterday day morning around 1:36 AM.

The driver was a 45 year-old man named Yong Zheng who lost control of the bus in the snowy weather, South on I81 in the Town of Preble.

The bus went off the road and turned over on its side in the median.

The bus was owned by S&F Travel Inc out of Massachusetts.

All seven of the passengers had no injuries and Zheng was ticked for going too fast in hazardous conditions.