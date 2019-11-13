NYC and LA comedians return home to Binghamton

BINGHAMTON, NY – A pair of comics who grew up in Greater Binghamton before setting off for New York and L-A to seek comedic fame are staggering back for a joint hometown gig.

“Punching Bag: Comedians Stumbling Home” is the name of a comedy show taking place in Binghamton tomorrow evening.



It marks the first return of Vestal native Wendy Wilkins who moved out to the West Coast in 1992 to pursue comedy and work in T-V production.

Wilkins says her humor is very personal, often making fun of her mistakes and self-sabotaging moments.

She says this show allows her to use a lot of Binghamton material that others wouldn’t understand.

“Growing up here in this town is such a wealth of disaster and brilliance at the same time. So, I mix those two together, but I do it with love but it’s still like the truth. I’m not holding back, I’m not sugar-coating anything,” says Wilkins.

Wilkins is co-headlining with Binghamton native Damon Millard who is based in New York but periodically performs at the Relief Pitcher on Conklin Avenue.