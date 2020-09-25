Nutrition in the Kitchen: Pan-fried Brussel Sprouts

BINGHAMTON, NY – NewsChannel 34 is launching a new monthly feature, Nutrition in the Kitchen, in partnership with Cornell Cooperative Extension of Broome County.

Each month, a nutrition educator from CCE will prepare a delicious and healthy dish using seasonal ingredients acquired at the Broome County Regional Farmers Market and video of the prearation will be posted to our website.

Our first dish is pan-fried brussel sprouts with cranberries, walnuts and blue cheese with a maple syrup and balsamic vinegar glaze.

Brussel sprouts are related to cabbage and have plenty of vitamin A, C and K as well as fiber.

Nutrition Educator Kathleen Cook says they’re now in season.

“It’s also giving you the benefit of having very, very fresh food. Most of the time, the food that you’re buying at the regional farmers market is something that was either picked that morning or the night before. So, you’re getting very, very fresh high-quality food,” says Cook.

Cook says roasting or sauteing the brussel sprouts helps to bring out the natural sweetness.

You can watch Cook prepare the dish here.