Nursing homes to receive federal stimulus funding

BINGHAMTON, NY – Nursing homes across the country are receiving federal stimulus funding as part of the CARES Act.

Broome Executive Jason Garnar says the county-run Willow Point Nursing Center in Vestal is getting $800,000 in emergency funding.

The federal government is providing skilled nursing facilities with relief funds on both a fixed and variable basis.

The fixed amount includes a flat amount of $50,000 plus an additional $2,500 per bed for eligible nursing homes.

Garnar says the money will assist Willow Point with a cash flow problem as its revenues have gone down because it has stopped accepting new residents since cases of the virus were confirmed in the facility back on May 13th.



Willow Point currently has 38 residents with COVID and has had 5 deaths.