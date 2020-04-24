Nursing homes and assisted living facilities speak out against Governor Cuomo’s remarks that they have enough PPE

ALBANY, NY – An organization that represents assisted living facilities is speaking out against the Governor’s comments on nursing homes yesterday.

NewsChannel 34’s Corina Cappabianca has more on what the Empire State Association of Assisted Living is taking issue with.

The organization says providers continue to have problems finding staff and PPE.

They’ve sent a letter to the Governor and Health Commissioner to express their concerns.

((Andrew Cuomo, Governor)) This is a very intense situation for nursing homes we get it. But they still have to perform their job and do their job by the rules and regulations.

That’s the message Governor Cuomo had Thursday when he announced the state would be investigating nursing homes for COVID violations.

Nursing homes cannot turn away a patient with COVID.

But, if they can’t provide adequate care they’re supposed to transfer the patient to another facility or call the Department of Health.

The Governor has said the state has given thousands of PPE to nursing homes.

But, the Empire State Association of Assisted Living says their providers have not been a priority.

In a letter, the organization says:

“Perhaps the first steps are to help put us in a position to succeed with supplies of PPE, funding to employ more staff, testing available to residents and staff to help contain the virus as best we can, and some temporary regulatory relief so that our staff can dedicate their time caring for residents rather than completing voluminous paperwork and other requirements.”

The Governor says the state’s portal of healthcare volunteers is available to all nursing homes.

((Andrew Cuomo, Governor)) Nursing home goes online. There’s a whole list. Go to the list there are 60,000 people. Hire whoever you want. They all said that they’re available and they want to help.

He also says testing is being done in nursing homes.

((Andrew Cuomo, Governor)) We’re doing a lot of testing in nursing homes. We’re checking the temperature of every staff member that comes in. We’re not in a position to say ‘we can provide enough tests to do every staff member every day.’

The Governor was asked if it would be “helpful” to mandate nursing home staff and patients be tested.

He said it would be, but they would need the “capacity” to do so.