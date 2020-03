A number of municipalities in our region have declared local states of emergency in order to close most of their buildings to the public.

They include the City of Binghamton, Villages of Endicott and Johnson City and the Towns of Vestal, Union, Dickinson and Binghamton.

In most cases, staff are still working and available by phone.

And even if I did not list your municipality, its offices are likely closed to the public so you should call first prior to visiting.