Number 5 future still up in the air

BINGHAMTON, NY – Popular eatery Number 5 may be closing shortly.

However, gossip spreads fast in Binghamton, so how likely is it that this is restaurant is in its final days? and what will it become if sold?

Owner of Number 5, Jim McCoy, said on Facebook, “Do you really think I would just close my Number 5?! No, something new and exciting is being planned for the future.”

According to WNBF, the Number 5 firehouse could be an office or retail space.

Other businesses that could be included in this change would be a Mirabito gas station and a bank.

McCoy has had Number 5, and well as his Endicott establishment Lampy’s, on the market for two years.

Here is McCoy’s full Facebook post:

There has been a lot of rumors, talk, and now, news articles discussing the status of the sale of Number 5 Restaurant. We want to set the stories straight and let everyone know the truth: There is a potential sale currently being planned and discussed. However, there is nothing officially signed and sold quite yet. We will keep everyone informed and in the loop as things happen through this process. Please keep in mind there is always a lot of talk in this small town but don’t always believe what you hear or read unless it comes straight from the source. -Jim McCoy

P.S. Do you really think I would just close my Number 5?! No, something new and exciting is being planned for the future.