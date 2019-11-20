Number 5 facing closure rumors

BINGHAMTON, NY- The days of the Number 5 may be numbered.

Owner Jim McCoy has found a potential buyer for his property but not for the iconic fine dining restaurant on Binghamton’s Southside.

According to WNBF radio, developer Brett Pritchard recently brought a proposal before the City’s planning department.

It would convert the old firehouse to office or retail space.



The deal would also include adjacent buildings on South Washington Street, which would also be redeveloped, and Mary Street, which would be demolished.



The plan also calls for a bank and a Mirabito gas station on the property.



McCoy put the Number 5 and his other restaurant Lampy’s in Endicott, up for sale a couple years ago.

He recently released a statement that while a potential sale is being discussed, nothing has been officially signed and sold yet.