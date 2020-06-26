Number 5 and Lampy’s auction off memorabilia

BINGHAMTON, NY – Now that the iconic Number 5 restaurant in Binghamton has closed, owner Jim McCoy is preparing to part with some of its treasured relics.

McCoy will be auctioning off a wide variety of memorabilia, including from the restaurant’s classic decor.

McCoy’s other former restaurant, Lampy’s in Endicott, will also have its items sold in the auction.

A vast assortment of equipment like pots and paintings, cookware, chairs and paintings are available as keepsakes for loyal fans of the eateries.

McCoy says that although this may be the end of the Number 5, he’s opening a new restaurant called

McCoy’s Chophouse in the former Lampy’s location.

“We had a great customer base. We want to bring that to Endicott, where we are going to merge the two menus, Number 5 and Lampy’s, and add some more Italian items, because we’re in Endicott, which used to be, when I grew up, was all Italian. It gives us an opportunity to try something different, and this will be the last one,” says McCoy.

McCoy says the virus may cut down costs on several items up for bid, such as the paintings and old clocks.

The Number 5 property was sold at the end of May and a gas station and bank will be built in its parking lot.

The old firehouse, which was declared an historic landmark in 1998, will remain but will be converted to office space.

The auction takes place tomorrow at 10 AM.