Novemberfest Danielle House annual fundraiser moves online

BINGHAMTON, NY – An annual fundraiser for a local non-profit has been moved to a virtual setting this year.

The Danielle House will host their 13th annual Novemberfest, but rather than the typical large dining and dancing event, they will instead be holding a virtual raffle.

The event raises money to offset costs of guests, who stay in the house for free while a loved one is receiving hospital care.

Danielle House Executive Director and Founder Diane Stento says the event will typically help cover about a third of their operating budget for the year.

Stento is hopeful people will continue to be generous in what is a difficult time for so many.

“The typical saying, we’re all in this together. I would hope you would realize that. Hope that people who have not ever been in a situation like having to stay at a place like Danielle House doesn’t have to be. We have so much to be grateful for, and we want to continue to help support people, more than ever now,” says Stento.

Raffle tickets are $100 per ticket, with the hope of selling 500 for a total of $20,000 in cash prizes.

The drawing will be held on Friday, November 6th.

Tickets can be purchased on their website, DanielleHouse.org, or by calling their number at 724-1540.